PARIS, Sept 13 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi gained U.S. approval for its
multiple sclerosis pill, Aubagio, on Wednesday -- one of the two
MS treatments it is relying on to return to growth after several
blockbuster drugs lost patent protection.
EADS
The Airbus parent is in advanced merger talks with Britain's
BAE Systems to create a combined group worth $48 billion.
LAGARDERE
French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere said it wants to know
the potential impact of any tie-up between Britain's BAE Systems
and Airbus-owner EADS before accepting any
deal.
