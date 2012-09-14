Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 1.76 percent higher at 0647 GMT
TOTAL
South Sudan will split a massive oil block largely held by
Total into three parts, giving one to the French company and the
others to two firms, officials said, in the biggest shake-up of
the nation's concessions since it seceded from Sudan.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
The French holiday firm said business slowed over the early
part of the summer as the European debt crisis took its toll on
the region's tourism markets and fewer consumers booked summer
vacations.
STMICROELECTRONICS
The European electronic chip maker is to unveil a new
strategic plan in December to tackle softer demand and the
changed needs of some of its customers, it said late on
Thursday.
