PARIS, Sept 18 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.46 percent lower at 0610 GMT
EADS
The U.S. Defense Department needs more details to be able to
assess the security implications of a possible merger of BAE
Systems and EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael
Donley said.
A plan to issue golden shares in a merged EADS and BAE
Systems to France, Britain and Germany faces a close examination
by EU regulators wary of the their impact on competition and
free movement of capital across the 27-country bloc.
GDF SUEZ
The French government will seek to increase regulated gas
prices by 2 percent on Oct. 1, rejecting the French utility's
request for a 7 percent hike, a spokesman for the French energy
ministry said.
EDF
The French utility is carrying out planned improvements
costing 20 million euros at its Fessenheim nuclear power plant
to allow it to continue operating until its scheduled closure at
the end of 2016, a spokeswoman said.
AREVA
The French nuclear reactor maker and engineering consultancy
Atkins have set up a joint venture to bid for decommissioning
contracts in Britain's nuclear sector, the companies said.
Areva has received five offers for U.S. unit Canberra, which
measures radioactivity, French daily Les Echos reported.
ARKEMA
The French specialty chemicals group is targeting 8 billion
euros of sales in 2016, rising to 10 billion in 2020, it said
ahead of a presentation to investors.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group said it won an offshore
contract worth about 210 million euros from Inpex Corp for the
Ichthys LNG Project in the Browse Basin, Western Australia.
PLASTIC OMNIUM
The car parts supplier said it plans to construct a new
plant in Saint Petersburg in 2013 and has bought exclusive
control of its joint venture in Pune, in India.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
A consortium of Carlyle and PAI Partners remains in the
running to buy the French engineering company's U.S.-based
sensors business and has offered around $915 million, L'Agefi
reported.
AKZONOBEL
The world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux
brand said chief executive Ton Büchner was taking medical leave
for a few weeks for fatigue.
ABLYNX
The Belgian drug developer has completed early-stage tests
on healthy volunteers for its inhaled treatment for RSV, a virus
which is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in babies.
AUTOS
European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th
straight monthly decline led by Ford, General Motors
and Fiat and mid-market brands bore the brunt of
the slump in markets including Italy, France and Germany.
