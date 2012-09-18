PARIS, Sept 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.46 percent lower at 0610 GMT

EADS

The U.S. Defense Department needs more details to be able to assess the security implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems and EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said.

A plan to issue golden shares in a merged EADS and BAE Systems to France, Britain and Germany faces a close examination by EU regulators wary of the their impact on competition and free movement of capital across the 27-country bloc.

GDF SUEZ

The French government will seek to increase regulated gas prices by 2 percent on Oct. 1, rejecting the French utility's request for a 7 percent hike, a spokesman for the French energy ministry said.

EDF

The French utility is carrying out planned improvements costing 20 million euros at its Fessenheim nuclear power plant to allow it to continue operating until its scheduled closure at the end of 2016, a spokeswoman said.

AREVA

The French nuclear reactor maker and engineering consultancy Atkins have set up a joint venture to bid for decommissioning contracts in Britain's nuclear sector, the companies said.

Areva has received five offers for U.S. unit Canberra, which measures radioactivity, French daily Les Echos reported.

ARKEMA

The French specialty chemicals group is targeting 8 billion euros of sales in 2016, rising to 10 billion in 2020, it said ahead of a presentation to investors.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group said it won an offshore contract worth about 210 million euros from Inpex Corp for the Ichthys LNG Project in the Browse Basin, Western Australia.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

The car parts supplier said it plans to construct a new plant in Saint Petersburg in 2013 and has bought exclusive control of its joint venture in Pune, in India.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

A consortium of Carlyle and PAI Partners remains in the running to buy the French engineering company's U.S.-based sensors business and has offered around $915 million, L'Agefi reported.

AKZONOBEL

The world's largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand said chief executive Ton Büchner was taking medical leave for a few weeks for fatigue.

ABLYNX

The Belgian drug developer has completed early-stage tests on healthy volunteers for its inhaled treatment for RSV, a virus which is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in babies.

AUTOS

European car sales fell 8.5 percent in August, for an 11th straight monthly decline led by Ford, General Motors and Fiat and mid-market brands bore the brunt of the slump in markets including Italy, France and Germany.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................