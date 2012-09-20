PARIS, Sept 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.57 percent lower at 0650 GMT

EADS

A merger of Europe's EADS and Britain's BAE Systems would raise national security and industrial questions and should be reviewed carefully by government regulators, the head of Boeing's defence operations said.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French car maker is in exclusive talks with Russian Railways to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million euros.

CARREFOUR

Japanese supermarket chain Aeon Co denied it was in talks to buy the Malaysian business of the French retailer after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the two companies were negotiating a potential $300 million deal.

BNP PARIBAS

French unlisted department store group Galeries Lafayette has agreed to sell its half of loss-making consumer credit company LaSer Cofinoga to joint venture partner BNP Paribas.

FRANCE TELECOM

Austrian telecoms operator Hutchison 3G may not be able to offer sufficient concessions to satisfy regulators considering its 1.3 billion-euro bid for France Telecom's Orange Austria, EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said.

VIVENDI

Universal Music Group, part of Vivendi, will win EU approval for its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI labels as early as this week after agreeing to some asset sales, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Sales at Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ dropped in August and September and growth will be slightly lower than anticipated, head Bertrand Meheut told French daily Les Echos.

TELENET

U.S. based cable operator Liberty Global launched a 1.96 billion euro bid for the shares in Belgian peer Telenet it did not already own.

RHJ INTERNATIONAL

Deutsche Bank has agreed the sale of its BHF-Bank unit to Kleinwort Benson Group, a unit of private equity investor RHJ International, for 384 million euros in cash.

DSM

The Dutch food and chemicals group said it was in exclusive talks to buy Cargill's culture and enzymes business, which has annual net sales of around 45 million euros and employees approximately 200 people.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................