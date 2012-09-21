Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.7 percent higher at 0638 GMT.

AGEAS

The Belgian insurance group said on Friday it had agreed to buy for 116 million pounds ($187.9 million) the British non-life insurance business of France's Groupama, which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

AIR LIQUIDE

The French industrial gases company said it would invest more than 70 million euros in an Air Separation Unit as part of a long term agreement with Polands's KGHM Polska Miedz to supply gases to the copper production site in Gogow.

TECHNIP <

The French oil services company said it had won a "substantial" contract from Norwegian oil group Statoil to make and install flowlines for the development of the Gullfaks South field, northwest of Bergen and at water depths of 130 to 220 meters.

PUBLICIS

The French ad group has agreed to acquire Dutch agency LBi International NV in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros ($538.80 million), the French group's latest move to boost its exposure to digital advertising.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The head of the flag carrier's French unit said in an interview that the airline is doing well enough to avoid seeking further cost cuts beyond an existing restructuring plan calling for 5,000 layoffs company-wide.

EDF

The managers of the utility's nuclear plants have assailed government plans to close the state-controlled company's Fessenheim nuclear power station in a letter of support to the facility's workers, French media reported.

DEVGEN

Syngenta, the world's largest agribusiness company, said on Friday it would buy Belgian hybrid seed firm Devgen for 403 million euros ($522 million), as the Swiss company strengthens its foothold in rice-growing.

GL EVENTS, SOFINOVA

The events company said that it aimed to raise 72 million euros through two capital increases with Belgian investment group Sofinova becoming a shareholder subscribing to the first capital increase worth 28.5 million euros. Sofina would hold about 8.7 percent of GL Events' capital and 8.4 percent of the capital of Polygone, which is GL Events' controlling holding company.

