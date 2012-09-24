Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are 0.61 percent lower at 0655 GMT.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
French bank Credit Agricole could pay an extra 600 to 700
million euros into its Greek Emporiki unit before it can sell
it, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with
knowledge of the sales process.
EADS
Britain's BAE Systems and Europe's EADS have told the
Pentagon they will create a ring-fenced U.S. defence firm with a
board of U.S. nationals to win approval for their proposed 28
billion pound ($45 billion) merger, the Sunday Times newspaper
said.
Meanwhile, EADS could offer its shareholder Daimler
a way to reduce its stake in the aerospace and
defence company via a convertible bond.
FUGRO, CGGVERITAS
CGGVeritas will buy the seismic data division of
Dutch engineering company Fugro for 1.2 billion euros
($1.56 billion) in cash, increasing the number of activities the
French service provider to the oil and gas sectors can offer.
ING
The European Commission wants the Dutch bank and insurance
group to commit to a schedule for repaying 3 billion euros ($4
billion) of Dutch state aid, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad
said.
PUBLICIS
The French advertising company said it plans to buy in the
next days shares of Dutch ad agency LBi International NV
in the market through UBS Investment Bank and SNS
Securities. Publicis last week said it had agreed to buy LBi in
a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No. 2 listed bank has set itself a target to
increase profits at its retail banking arms in Russia and
Romania, its chief executive told the Financial Times.
AXA
The French insurer is preparing a bid for portfolio assets
that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI
will have to sell to secure regulatory clearance for
their planned merger, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said.
RENAULT
The French car maker does not intend to cut jobs or plants
"at this stage", but domestic factories must improve
productivity to match sites in Spain and Britain, Chief
Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said in an interview.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
A subsidiary of Alcatel-Lucent has agreed to pay $4.2
million to settle allegations by the U.S. government that it
submitted misleading information while working on a military
contract, the U.S. Justice Department said.
DUTCH PENSION FUNDS
The Dutch Social Affairs Ministry will allow Dutch pension
funds to discount liabilities against a higher interest rate,
linking long term rates to the ultimate forward rate, and
bringing the rate up to 4 percent for long maturities, Dutch
paper De Telegraaf said.
TNT EXPRESS
The Dutch delivery group said its chief executive would
leave the company by the end of this month to pursue a different
career but the takeover of TNT by U.S. rival UPS would
not be affected.
MEDIQ
Private equity firm Advent has agreed to buy Dutch medical
supplier and pharmacy owner Mediq for 775 million euros in cash,
more than 50 percent above last week's closing price, the two
companies said.
TOTAL
Total said it has signed a deal with Petronas to buy a 40
percent stake in an offshore block at Rovuma Basin in
Mozambique.
VIVENDI
Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ has made an offer to
buy rival TF1 's Formula 1 rights which end in 2012, Le
Journal du Dimanche reported. TF1 wants to renew its contract
but spend 40 million euros less than currently, the paper said.
L'OREAL SA
Maybelline should blush, and pay up, for overstating how
long it takes a popular brand of lipstick and lip gloss to wear
off, according to a lawsuit.
