Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.61 percent lower at 0655 GMT.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French bank Credit Agricole could pay an extra 600 to 700 million euros into its Greek Emporiki unit before it can sell it, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the sales process.

EADS

Britain's BAE Systems and Europe's EADS have told the Pentagon they will create a ring-fenced U.S. defence firm with a board of U.S. nationals to win approval for their proposed 28 billion pound ($45 billion) merger, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

Meanwhile, EADS could offer its shareholder Daimler a way to reduce its stake in the aerospace and defence company via a convertible bond.

FUGRO, CGGVERITAS

CGGVeritas will buy the seismic data division of Dutch engineering company Fugro for 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion) in cash, increasing the number of activities the French service provider to the oil and gas sectors can offer.

ING

The European Commission wants the Dutch bank and insurance group to commit to a schedule for repaying 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of Dutch state aid, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad said.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising company said it plans to buy in the next days shares of Dutch ad agency LBi International NV in the market through UBS Investment Bank and SNS Securities. Publicis last week said it had agreed to buy LBi in a deal valuing the company at 416 million euros.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's No. 2 listed bank has set itself a target to increase profits at its retail banking arms in Russia and Romania, its chief executive told the Financial Times.

AXA

The French insurer is preparing a bid for portfolio assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI will have to sell to secure regulatory clearance for their planned merger, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said.

RENAULT

The French car maker does not intend to cut jobs or plants "at this stage", but domestic factories must improve productivity to match sites in Spain and Britain, Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said in an interview.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

A subsidiary of Alcatel-Lucent has agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle allegations by the U.S. government that it submitted misleading information while working on a military contract, the U.S. Justice Department said.

DUTCH PENSION FUNDS

The Dutch Social Affairs Ministry will allow Dutch pension funds to discount liabilities against a higher interest rate, linking long term rates to the ultimate forward rate, and bringing the rate up to 4 percent for long maturities, Dutch paper De Telegraaf said.

TNT EXPRESS

The Dutch delivery group said its chief executive would leave the company by the end of this month to pursue a different career but the takeover of TNT by U.S. rival UPS would not be affected.

MEDIQ

Private equity firm Advent has agreed to buy Dutch medical supplier and pharmacy owner Mediq for 775 million euros in cash, more than 50 percent above last week's closing price, the two companies said.

TOTAL

Total said it has signed a deal with Petronas to buy a 40 percent stake in an offshore block at Rovuma Basin in Mozambique.

VIVENDI

Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ has made an offer to buy rival TF1 's Formula 1 rights which end in 2012, Le Journal du Dimanche reported. TF1 wants to renew its contract but spend 40 million euros less than currently, the paper said.

L'OREAL SA

Maybelline should blush, and pay up, for overstating how long it takes a popular brand of lipstick and lip gloss to wear off, according to a lawsuit.

