EADS
France wants to remain a shareholder in Airbus parent EADS
and retain the ability to influence the aerospace group's
decision-making in any merger with BAE Systems, a
French government source said.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
Credit Agricole's chief executive said on Thursday in a
radio interview that talks to sell its Greek Emporiki unit were
at a very advanced stage and were likely to be completed in the
next few weeks.
RENAULT, PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The heads of France's main automakers issued grim warnings
on the prolonged European market slump and its consequences as
industry executives gathered for the Paris auto show.