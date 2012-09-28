Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.63 percent at 0607 GMT.

BOLLORE, VIVENDI

The French investment and industrial holding group plans to raise its stake in Vivendi to 5 percent, Chief Executive Vincent Bollore told Reuters on Thursday without giving a timeline.

EADS

- Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in an interview published on Thursday that it was essential to stick to an Oct. 10 deadline set by UK regulators for a plan for the merger of its parent with Britain's BAE Systems.

- Philippine Airlines has agreed to buy another $2.5 billion worth of jets from Airbus, its president said on Friday, bringing close to $10 billion its total orders from the aircraft manufacturer.

- Germany and France may seek a combined 27 percent stake in a company to be formed from a planned merger of European aerospace group EADS and British defence contractor BAE Systems Plc, but Britain would be opposed, the Financial Times Deutschland said.

- Confirming growing demand for the world's largest airliner, a top executive of Emirates Airline said on Thursday the company would be willing to buy another 40 Airbus A380 jets, but that the fast-growing Dubai airport where the airline is based is short of room for them.

RENAULT / PEUGEOT

TAKE A LOOK - Paris auto show buzz can't hide market gloom.

European car markets are headed for a lasting slump and may take three to five years to return to pre-crisis levels, Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said on Friday.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

An organization that regulates U.S. electric utilities is looking into a security breach at Telvent, a Calgary, Alberta-based maker of software that big energy companies use to manage production and distribution of electricity. Telvent is owned by the French engineering company.

BARBARA BUI

The French luxury fashion brand has seen sales trends broadly unchanged since June 30 when compared to the first half, its deputy chief executive said on Thursday.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................