PARIS Oct 1 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are little changed at 0649 GMT.
EADS, LAGARDERE
Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said the conditions
attached to a planned merger of the European aerospace group
with Britain's BAE Systems were unsatisfactory and called on
management to reexamine the project.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank that it was in exclusive talks to sell its
Greek bank Emporiki to Alpha Bank for a symbolic one
euro in return for financing commitments.
Separately, the bank's brokerage unit Cheuvreux could cut
290 jobs in France as part of a possible deal with financial
services group Kepler Capital Markets to buy Cheuvreux, French
daily Les Echos wrote, citing sources close to the matter.
ARCELORMITTAL
The chief executive of the steelmaker has agreed in
principle to sell two idle blast furnaces at a steel mill in
northeastern France after government pressure to prevent their
closure, newspaper Liberation reported.
RENAULT
The French car maker is considering the complete closure of
factories because of the dire state of the European automobile
market, the company's chief operating officer was quoted as
saying.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French carmaker and Toyota are getting ready to renew
their partnership to prepare for the next generation of co-built
cars, Les Echos reported citing the head of Toyota Motor for
Europe, Didier Leroy.
ALSTOM
French transport and power engineering company Alstom
said it has won a contract valued at around 410
million euros ($527 million) to supply equipment for the
gas-fired power station at Carrington in the UK.
TOTAL
The French oil firm will be bidding for more exploration
blocks in Uganda when the country conducts a new licensing
round, a company executive said.
PUBLICIS
Market research group ZenithOptimedia scaled back its target
for growth in global advertising spending this year to 3.8
percent from the 4.3 percent it predicted in June, blaming
Europe's debt crisis for dampening companies' marketing budgets.
SPYKER NV
The Dutch sportscar maker which is suing General Motors Co
for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab
said it will oppose the U.S. automaker's motion to dismiss the
case.
