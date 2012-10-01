PARIS Oct 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are little changed at 0649 GMT.

EADS, LAGARDERE

Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said the conditions attached to a planned merger of the European aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems were unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the project.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank that it was in exclusive talks to sell its Greek bank Emporiki to Alpha Bank for a symbolic one euro in return for financing commitments.

Separately, the bank's brokerage unit Cheuvreux could cut 290 jobs in France as part of a possible deal with financial services group Kepler Capital Markets to buy Cheuvreux, French daily Les Echos wrote, citing sources close to the matter.

ARCELORMITTAL

The chief executive of the steelmaker has agreed in principle to sell two idle blast furnaces at a steel mill in northeastern France after government pressure to prevent their closure, newspaper Liberation reported.

RENAULT

The French car maker is considering the complete closure of factories because of the dire state of the European automobile market, the company's chief operating officer was quoted as saying.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French carmaker and Toyota are getting ready to renew their partnership to prepare for the next generation of co-built cars, Les Echos reported citing the head of Toyota Motor for Europe, Didier Leroy.

ALSTOM

French transport and power engineering company Alstom said it has won a contract valued at around 410 million euros ($527 million) to supply equipment for the gas-fired power station at Carrington in the UK.

TOTAL

The French oil firm will be bidding for more exploration blocks in Uganda when the country conducts a new licensing round, a company executive said.

PUBLICIS

Market research group ZenithOptimedia scaled back its target for growth in global advertising spending this year to 3.8 percent from the 4.3 percent it predicted in June, blaming Europe's debt crisis for dampening companies' marketing budgets.

SPYKER NV

The Dutch sportscar maker which is suing General Motors Co for more than $3 billion on behalf of its subsidiary Saab said it will oppose the U.S. automaker's motion to dismiss the case.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................