Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.10 percent higher at 0650 GMT

TECHNIP

A consortium including the oil services company has won a 200 million euro contract for a South China Sea deepwater gas development project. Technip's share of the contract is around 110 million euros, the company said.

VIVENDI

French mobile phone operator SFR, a unit of the media-to-telecom conglomerate is in talks with unlisted cable company Numericable over a possible tie-up, the daily Le Figaro reported.

ALCATEL

The French telecom equipment maker will cut 1000 jobs in India, or 9 percent of its local workforce, as part of a restructuring plan announced this summer, the Economic Times reported citing two executives.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

General Motors and the French automaker are exploring ways to combine European operations in a second phase of the carmaking alliance they forged to save costs earlier this year, sources said.

EDF

The French electricity giant will have to undertake more work to maintain its ageing nuclear reactors in the next few years, a senior executive at the state-owned utility said.

LVMH

Paris prosecutors have launched a preliminary criminal investigation into the conditions surrounding the luxury group building of a stake in bag maker Hermes, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

PPR

German sportswear maker Puma SE, controlled by the French luxury goods maker, said long-time executive Jochen Zeitz will resign as chairman of the administrative board effective Nov. 30.

AEROSPACE

The European Union must improve political coordination around the aerospace industry to avoid events like Wednesday's collapse of the merger between defence groups BAE Systems and EADS, the president of the sector's European association said.

