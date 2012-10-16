PARIS Oct 16 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

LVMH

The luxury group sounded the latest warning that luxury consumers are tightening their purse strings as it posted a further slowdown in comparable sales growth in the third quarter to 6 percent.

BOLLORE, VIVENDI

Billionaire Vincent Bollore's holding group said it had upped its stake in France's Vivendi to 5 percent, from 4.41 percent at end-September, paving the way for the tycoon to sit on the media conglomerate's supervisory board. 

CASINO

The French retailer said robust emerging markets outpaced weak conditions at home to lift third-quarter like-for-like sales by 4.2 percent.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace group said it had agreed to buy the electrical power systems activities of Goodrich, owned by United Technologies, for approximately 310 million euros ($401 million) in cash.

KBC

The Belgian banking and insurance group plans to sell its treasury shares through a private placement with institutions, part of its agreement with European regulators after it received state aid.

RABOBANK

Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp and Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd have emerged as leading candidates to buy the asset management arm of Dutch bank Rabobank.

