PARIS Oct 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.41 percent higher at 0650 GMT

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank said that its sale of Greek lender Emporiki to Alpha Bank would impact its third-quarter net income by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

DANONE

The French food group said business conditions deteriorated further in southern Europe in the third quarter, notably in recession-hit Spain and Italy, hurting sales in its key dairy division.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French automaker said it was reviewing options to enable its banking unit to maintain sufficient financing volumes amid concerns that debt rating cuts could push the bank into junk status.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said revenue growth slowed in the third quarter as tough business conditions worsened in recession-hit southern Europe.

VIVENDI

France may oppose a sale of SFR by the French entertainment giant, telecoms minister Fleur Pellerin told Le Figaro, following reports that the mobile operator was in talks with private equity-owned Numericable.

NATIXIS

Natixis Global Asset Management said it struck a deal to acquire McDonnell Investment Management, a bond-focused firm based in a Chicago suburb.

SOCIETE GENERALE

A senior banker, who says he was fired for being too successful, is taking his 12.5 million euro-plus lawsuit against France's Societe Generale to the UK's highest court in a case that could re-draft employment law.

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom's Polish unit TPSA cut its guidance for 2012, citing a deteriorating macroeconomic environment and a slowing mobile market.

ADP

The Paris airport operator said traffic was flat in September at 7.9 million passengers, with a 0.4 percent drop at Charles de Gaulle offset by a 1 percent rise at Orly.

GDF SUEZ

Brazil needs to lay out clear rules on renewing future electric utility licenses, the chief executive of GDF Suez said, after the government stunned the sector in September by slashing rates some companies could charge consumers.

EUTELSAT

Eutelsat, one of Europe's leading satellite providers, said it had taken Iranian state television and radio channels off the air to comply with tougher European Union sanctions on the Islamic state.

ASML

The Dutch chip equipment maker will issue just over 9 percent of its current outstanding share capital in new shares to help fund the 1.95 billion euros takeover of Cymer Inc , a U.S.-listed supplier of lithography light sources, ASML chief financial officer said.

MELEXIS

The car chip design and testing firm is on track to miss analysts' expectations for full-year sales after it said orders have slowed from auto firms worried about the uncertainty over Europe's stuttering economy.

IBA

The Belgian manufacturer of hi-tech cancer treatment machines is poised to sign two new deals as patient demand increases, its chief executive said.

