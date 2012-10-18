PARIS Oct 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.10 percent higher at 0658 GMT

REMY COINTREAU

The French spirits group said sales growth slowed sharply in the second quarter from a very strong first quarter, reflecting a weak economic climate in Europe but still robust demand in Asia and the United States for its premium cognac.

EDENRED

The French vouchers and pre-paid cards group said third-quarter underlying revenue grew 7 percent as strong growth in Latin America offset a worsening European environment.

TOTAL

The French oil and gas major has received expressions of interest in its domestic gas transport and storage unit, TIGF, although the winning bidder would face government scrutiny, a union spokesman said.

CFAO

The chief executive of Toyota Tsusho Corp, which is acquiring control of the company from PPR, told Les Echos business daily that he wants to keep the share listed on the Paris bourse.

AKZONOBEL NV

The world's largest paints maker reported a 2.4 billion euro net loss in the third quarter after taking an impairment charge on its decorative paints business, citing the weak economy in Europe.

NUTRECO

The Dutch animal feed group reported third-quarter revenue of 1.48 billion euros, slightly above analysts' forecast.

