PARIS Oct 18 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.10 percent higher at 0658 GMT
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group said sales growth slowed sharply in
the second quarter from a very strong first quarter, reflecting
a weak economic climate in Europe but still robust demand in
Asia and the United States for its premium cognac.
EDENRED
The French vouchers and pre-paid cards group said
third-quarter underlying revenue grew 7 percent as strong growth
in Latin America offset a worsening European environment.
TOTAL
The French oil and gas major has received expressions of
interest in its domestic gas transport and storage unit, TIGF,
although the winning bidder would face government scrutiny, a
union spokesman said.
CFAO
The chief executive of Toyota Tsusho Corp, which is
acquiring control of the company from PPR, told Les
Echos business daily that he wants to keep the share listed on
the Paris bourse.
AKZONOBEL NV
The world's largest paints maker reported a 2.4 billion euro
net loss in the third quarter after taking an impairment charge
on its decorative paints business, citing the weak economy in
Europe.
NUTRECO
The Dutch animal feed group reported third-quarter revenue
of 1.48 billion euros, slightly above analysts' forecast.
