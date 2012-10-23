PARIS Oct 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.1 percent higher at 0638 GMT.

FAURECIA

The French auto parts maker controlled by PSA Peugeot Citroen cut its full-year earnings forecast as European auto production slows.

VINCI

The construction and concession company said it has been awarded a 280 million euro ($366 million) contract for to build a 4-kilometre tunnel in Hong Kong for the city's new mass transit railway line.

MICHELIN

The French tyremaker said quarterly revenue grew 5.7 percent and raised its cash-flow target for a second straight month as strong pricing and currency effects offset a decline in sales volumes.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The troubled French automaker may need state backing for its car loans arm as soon as this week because publication of the group's quarterly sales on Wednesday may trigger debt rating downgrades, Les Echos newspaper reported.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA confirmed it was in exclusive talks to sell U.S. radioactivity measuring business Canberra, aiming to raise funds to cut debt and invest in reactor safety.

VEOLIA

The waste and water group's board backed a deal to reduce its stake in its Veolia Transdev joint venture with French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) to 40 percent from 50 percent, Les Echos reported.

KLEPIERRE

The French property group posted a 3.1 percent rise in third-quarter rental income and stuck to its full-year earnings targets.

