PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The French auto maker is seeking 11.5 billion euros ($14.9
billion) in refinancing for its struggling car loans division,
it said as it reported a 3.9 percent decline in third-quarter
sales.
Peugeot will name representatives of the French state and
trade unions to its board in return for a financial guarantee
from the government, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.
Separately, General Motors is examining whether to
extend the alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen beyond existing
plans for joint purchasing and development, the U.S. carmaker
said.
EADS
The German government is pressing ahead with its plan to buy
a stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler, after
this month's collapse of a merger plan with BAE, and
has asked parliament to free up funds for the purchase.
STMICRO
STMicroelectronics posted a third-quarter loss on revenue
just under analysts' expectations, pressured by weakening global
demand and persistent losses at its mobile chip venture with
Ericsson.
HEINEKEN
The world's third-largest brewer reported a stronger than
expected increase in third-quarter revenue as it sold more beer
in all regions except western Europe and profited from price
hikes.
PPR
German sportswear maker Puma SE, controlled by the
French luxury goods maker, said it was looking at more
cost-cutting measures as it reported third-quarter results below
expectations, hit by a slowdown in Europe and China as well as
restructuring costs.
BIOMERIEUX
The French biotechnology group Biomerieux posted a 3.8
percent organic rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by
Asia-Pacific markets, and stuck to its sales goal for the year.
BOLLORE
The investment and industrial holding announced the signing
of a 170 million-euro private placement, subscribed by French
investors. The seven-year bond pays a coupon of 4.32 percent.
AREVA
Areva said that Jordanian authorities had decided not to
extend an uranium exploration mining agreement which had expired
in early 2012. Areva said the agreement was terminated by mutual
consent of all parties and did not cover production.
BIC
The French stationery group posted a drop in third-quarter
sales of stationery and advertising products, leading to slower
overall growth in the quarter, but the French company reiterated
its goal to maintain full-year profitability at last year's
level.
ORPEA
French care home operator Orpea plans to focus on cutting
debt from next year and sees slower growth as it reins in its
expansion in the face of tougher regulations and rising costs.
EURONAV
The Belgian crude oil transporter, struggling with an
oversupplied tanker market, said its net loss narrowed to $34.9
million in the third quarter compared with a loss of $40.5
million a year ago.
NYRSTAR
The world's biggest producer of zinc kept its mining and
smelting targets for all metals in 2012.
BARCO
The Belgian display and visual systems company reported a
greater than expected 13 percent increase in net sales and said
profits had continued to grow.
