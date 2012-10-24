PARIS Oct 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.44 percent higher at 0650 GMT

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French auto maker is seeking 11.5 billion euros ($14.9 billion) in refinancing for its struggling car loans division, it said as it reported a 3.9 percent decline in third-quarter sales.

Peugeot will name representatives of the French state and trade unions to its board in return for a financial guarantee from the government, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

Separately, General Motors is examining whether to extend the alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen beyond existing plans for joint purchasing and development, the U.S. carmaker said.

EADS

The German government is pressing ahead with its plan to buy a stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler, after this month's collapse of a merger plan with BAE, and has asked parliament to free up funds for the purchase.

STMICRO

STMicroelectronics posted a third-quarter loss on revenue just under analysts' expectations, pressured by weakening global demand and persistent losses at its mobile chip venture with Ericsson.

HEINEKEN

The world's third-largest brewer reported a stronger than expected increase in third-quarter revenue as it sold more beer in all regions except western Europe and profited from price hikes.

PPR

German sportswear maker Puma SE, controlled by the French luxury goods maker, said it was looking at more cost-cutting measures as it reported third-quarter results below expectations, hit by a slowdown in Europe and China as well as restructuring costs.

BIOMERIEUX

The French biotechnology group Biomerieux posted a 3.8 percent organic rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by Asia-Pacific markets, and stuck to its sales goal for the year.

BOLLORE

The investment and industrial holding announced the signing of a 170 million-euro private placement, subscribed by French investors. The seven-year bond pays a coupon of 4.32 percent.

AREVA

Areva said that Jordanian authorities had decided not to extend an uranium exploration mining agreement which had expired in early 2012. Areva said the agreement was terminated by mutual consent of all parties and did not cover production.

BIC

The French stationery group posted a drop in third-quarter sales of stationery and advertising products, leading to slower overall growth in the quarter, but the French company reiterated its goal to maintain full-year profitability at last year's level.

ORPEA

French care home operator Orpea plans to focus on cutting debt from next year and sees slower growth as it reins in its expansion in the face of tougher regulations and rising costs.

EURONAV

The Belgian crude oil transporter, struggling with an oversupplied tanker market, said its net loss narrowed to $34.9 million in the third quarter compared with a loss of $40.5 million a year ago.

NYRSTAR

The world's biggest producer of zinc kept its mining and smelting targets for all metals in 2012.

BARCO

The Belgian display and visual systems company reported a greater than expected 13 percent increase in net sales and said profits had continued to grow.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................