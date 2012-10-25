PARIS Oct 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.13 percent higher at 0651 GMT

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom slashed its dividend for this year and next in the face of tougher than expected competition from a new low-cost mobile rival in its key domestic market and a weaker economic outlook.

AXA

Europe's No. 2 insurer reported a 1.3 percent rise in nine-month revenues on a comparable basis as strength in areas such as property and casualty insurance offset weakness in life insurance.

SANOFI

The French drug maker said full-year earnings would decline less than expected, as cost cuts and fast growth in diabetes and rare disease drugs cushioned the blow from the loss of patent protection elsewhere.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French engineer cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday following a deterioration in western European markets and a delayed rebound in China.

PERNOD RICARD

The French drinks group expects its full 2012/2013 year to pursue the trend seen in its first quarter, which saw a five percent rise in underlying sales, its chief said.

Pernod Ricard lagged forecasts with a 5 percent rise in underlying first-quarter sales, as demand for its Scotch whiskies slowed in Asia and sales declined in austerity-hit Southern Europe.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace group posted third-quarter sales up 15 percent and broadly reaffirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday, led by equipment sales for the new Boeing 787 and servicing of engines for smaller jetliners.

AIR LIQUIDE

The world's top producer of industrial gases confirmed its forecast for an increase in full-year net profit as it posted a rise in third-quarter sales, reflecting growth in emerging markets.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French water and waste company posted a 4.1 percent fall in nine-month core profit, dragged down by its waste business in Europe.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals and plastics maker reported a larger-than-expected core profit on Thursday, with record results from its consumer chemicals and speciality plastics.

RANDSTAD

The Dutch staffing firm, the world's second-largest, warned of sales declines in Europe, especially France and Germany, and said it expected restructuring costs in the fourth quarter to improve efficiency.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group said full-year revenues would rise to around 8 billion euros ($10.38 billion) - the high end of its previous forecast range - bolstered by a growing subsea business.

GEMALTO

The smart card maker posted third-quarter revenue up 11 percent at constant exchange rates to 575 million euros helped by a boost in its mobile unit.

ATOS

The French IT services group stuck to its full-year targets after it posted a 0.2 percent rise in organic third-quarter sales.

ESSILOR

The world's largest maker of corrective lenses stuck to its full-year forecasts after it posted an 18 percent rise in third-quarter sales, driven by the Asia-Pacific region and North America.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The company upgraded its 2012 revenue objective to 2.02-2.03 billion euros.

WESSANEN

The Dutch food group said it had turned to an operating profit in the third quarter and that the planned divestment of its U.S. drinks unit ABC, which sells ready-mix cocktails and fruit smoothies, was under way.

CSM

The world's largest bakery products supplier reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 40.4 mln euros, higher than analysts' expectations.

ASM INTERNATIONAL

The Dutch chip equipment maker reported a 94 percent fall in profit for the third quarter, weighed down by a 79 percent fall in operating profit.

DEXIA

The rescued lender must be replaced by the end of January or the French municipal authorities that rely on its loans will face a funding crunch, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said.

OPTION

The Belgian wireless hardware and software company said that revenue would be hit from next quarter as its licence software agreement with Huawei Technologies ran out at the end of October.

ZIGGO

The private equity backers of Dutch cable TV and telecoms operator said they were selling a block of shares into the market, which were worth up to 700 million euros ($900 million) at Wednesday's closing price.

DEVOTEAM

The IT consultancy sees the business environment worsening in 2013 after a sales drop this year as companies cut costs and put projects on hold, its co-chief executive said in an interview.

