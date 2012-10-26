PARIS Oct 26 Below are company-related news and
FRENCH BANKS
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of
several French banks including BNP Paribas on Thursday, warning
they were becoming more exposed to a potentially protracted
recession in the euro zone.
PUBLICIS
The advertising agency saw its organic growth slow markedly
in the third quarter after Europe's economic woes spread to
once-immune northern countries like Germany and Britain in
September.
PPR
Gucci, the Italian fashion brand owned by French group PPR,
said trading had become tougher and competition fierce in
China's largest cities.
PPR also said talks regarding the disposal of the U.S.
operations of its Redcats mail order business were well-advanced
and talks regarding the unit's children and family brands had
been initiated.
CARREFOUR
Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set to acquire
France-based Carrefour Malaysian business for slightly more than
20 billion yen ($250 million) as part of its push into Southeast
Asia, the Nikkei said.
AREVA
The world's biggest maker of nuclear plants posted an 8.5
percent rise in nine-month like-for-like sales, supported by
growth in its nuclear energy businesses and the effects of a
restructuring.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The French building materials group warned of weaker
business activity in the fourth quarter, driven by falling
demand in Europe, and said its 2012 profits would suffer more
than previously expected.
RENAULT
The French carmaker lowered its full-year deliveries target
after third-quarter sales fell 13 percent, weighed down by
Europe's worsening market slump.
VINCI
France's largest construction and concessions group warned
that tax increases planned by France's Socialist government
could hit full-year net profit as it reported a 7 percent rise
in third-quarter sales, lifted by strong construction business
and recent acquisitions.
EADS
The German parliament's budget committee has released 1.6
billion euros for German state-owned development bank KfW to
push ahead with its plan to buy a stake in EADS from Daimler
, according to committee members.
TECHNICOLOR
The digital video specialist reconfirmed its targest for
2012 and said its Amplify 2015 programme was on track.
EXMAR
Belgian gas shipping company Exmar EXMR.BR said
third-quarter operating profit sharply increased from the same
period last year, as spot rates for its very large gas carriers
(VLGCs) improved significantly.
BELGACOM
Belgium's dominant telecoms operator raised its 2012 outlook
and its dividend after its third-quarter results were buoyed by
increased mobile data traffic and growth of its television
business.
USG PEOPLE
The Dutch staffing firm said third-quarter operating profit
fell 20 percent to 27.1 million euros, adding it would take
further cost-cutting measures given the weak state of European
markets.
