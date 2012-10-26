PARIS Oct 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.70 percent lower at 0616 GMT

FRENCH BANKS

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of several French banks including BNP Paribas on Thursday, warning they were becoming more exposed to a potentially protracted recession in the euro zone.

PUBLICIS

The advertising agency saw its organic growth slow markedly in the third quarter after Europe's economic woes spread to once-immune northern countries like Germany and Britain in September.

PPR

Gucci, the Italian fashion brand owned by French group PPR, said trading had become tougher and competition fierce in China's largest cities.

PPR also said talks regarding the disposal of the U.S. operations of its Redcats mail order business were well-advanced and talks regarding the unit's children and family brands had been initiated.

CARREFOUR

Japanese retailer Aeon Co is set to acquire France-based Carrefour Malaysian business for slightly more than 20 billion yen ($250 million) as part of its push into Southeast Asia, the Nikkei said.

AREVA

The world's biggest maker of nuclear plants posted an 8.5 percent rise in nine-month like-for-like sales, supported by growth in its nuclear energy businesses and the effects of a restructuring.

SAINT-GOBAIN

The French building materials group warned of weaker business activity in the fourth quarter, driven by falling demand in Europe, and said its 2012 profits would suffer more than previously expected.

RENAULT

The French carmaker lowered its full-year deliveries target after third-quarter sales fell 13 percent, weighed down by Europe's worsening market slump.

VINCI

France's largest construction and concessions group warned that tax increases planned by France's Socialist government could hit full-year net profit as it reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter sales, lifted by strong construction business and recent acquisitions.

EADS

The German parliament's budget committee has released 1.6 billion euros for German state-owned development bank KfW to push ahead with its plan to buy a stake in EADS from Daimler , according to committee members.

TECHNICOLOR

The digital video specialist reconfirmed its targest for 2012 and said its Amplify 2015 programme was on track.

EXMAR

Belgian gas shipping company Exmar EXMR.BR said third-quarter operating profit sharply increased from the same period last year, as spot rates for its very large gas carriers (VLGCs) improved significantly.

BELGACOM

Belgium's dominant telecoms operator raised its 2012 outlook and its dividend after its third-quarter results were buoyed by increased mobile data traffic and growth of its television business.

USG PEOPLE

The Dutch staffing firm said third-quarter operating profit fell 20 percent to 27.1 million euros, adding it would take further cost-cutting measures given the weak state of European markets.

