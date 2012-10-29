Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are down 0.5 percent at 0744 GMT.
FRANCE TELECOM, ILIAD, BOUYGUES
French telecom operators will have to raise tariffs for
high-speed 4G offerings, Le Figaro reported, citing an interview
with Pierre Louette, head of the country's main industry group
and deputy chief executive of France Telecom
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust reported a 7.5
percent rise in third-quarter rental growth as its portfolio of
European shopping malls shrugged off the economic slowdown.
VALEO
The French auto parts maker's Detroit Thermal Systems joint
venture with Johnson Enterprises completed the purchase of Ford
Motor Co.'s ACH climate control business.
IPSEN
The French drugmaker raised its outlook for 2012 as it
reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, driven
by sales of drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.
FONCIERE EURIS
Germany's Union Investment Real Estate will pay 390 million
euros to acquire a Polish shopping centre from the French real
estate company and co-owners Rallye and Apsys.
