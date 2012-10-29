Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are down 0.5 percent at 0744 GMT.

FRANCE TELECOM, ILIAD, BOUYGUES

French telecom operators will have to raise tariffs for high-speed 4G offerings, Le Figaro reported, citing an interview with Pierre Louette, head of the country's main industry group and deputy chief executive of France Telecom

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust reported a 7.5 percent rise in third-quarter rental growth as its portfolio of European shopping malls shrugged off the economic slowdown.

VALEO

The French auto parts maker's Detroit Thermal Systems joint venture with Johnson Enterprises completed the purchase of Ford Motor Co.'s ACH climate control business.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker raised its outlook for 2012 as it reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, driven by sales of drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.

FONCIERE EURIS

Germany's Union Investment Real Estate will pay 390 million euros to acquire a Polish shopping centre from the French real estate company and co-owners Rallye and Apsys.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................