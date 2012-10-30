PARIS Oct 30 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.22 percent at 0753 GMT
AREVA
Areva called for a suspension of the bidding process for two
units at the Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech Republic after
the country's energy provider CEZ disqualified the
French nuclear power group.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
The French utility denied a report in a business newsletter
which claimed that it was planning a capital increase of "at
least 1 billion" euros and called for the publication to be
investigated.
VIVENDI, ILIAD
Vivendi's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up with Iliad,
which shook up France's mobile market when it launched its
low-cost Free Mobile offering earlier this year, Les Echos
reported on its website.
BOUGYUES
The French conglomerate's construction division has won a
111 million-euro share of a contract to design and build sports
facilities in Canada in a consortium with Canadian construction
firm Kenaidan Contracting.
TOTAL
Spain's gas distributor Enagas is one of fifty
investors to have shown interest in buying Total's domestic gas
transport and storage unit, TIGF, French daily Les Echos
reported.
TOMTOM
The navigation systems and digital map maker TomTom cut its
2012 revenue target after lower demand in austerity-hit Europe
hurt revenues at its flagship consumer product and built-in car
navigation division.
ARCELORMITTAL
Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer,
is in talks to acquire ArcelorMittal's assets in Florange in
eastern France, Les Echos reported on its website, citing
unidentified sources close to the matter.
TELENET
U.S. cable holding group Liberty Global's bid to
take full control of Belgian cable operator Telenet is too low,
a financial advisor appointed by Telenet's independent board
members said.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................