PARIS Oct 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.22 percent at 0753 GMT

AREVA

Areva called for a suspension of the bidding process for two units at the Temelin nuclear plant in the Czech Republic after the country's energy provider CEZ disqualified the French nuclear power group.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

The French utility denied a report in a business newsletter which claimed that it was planning a capital increase of "at least 1 billion" euros and called for the publication to be investigated.

VIVENDI, ILIAD

Vivendi's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up with Iliad, which shook up France's mobile market when it launched its low-cost Free Mobile offering earlier this year, Les Echos reported on its website.

BOUGYUES

The French conglomerate's construction division has won a 111 million-euro share of a contract to design and build sports facilities in Canada in a consortium with Canadian construction firm Kenaidan Contracting.

TOTAL

Spain's gas distributor Enagas is one of fifty investors to have shown interest in buying Total's domestic gas transport and storage unit, TIGF, French daily Les Echos reported.

TOMTOM

The navigation systems and digital map maker TomTom cut its 2012 revenue target after lower demand in austerity-hit Europe hurt revenues at its flagship consumer product and built-in car navigation division.

ARCELORMITTAL

Severstal, Russia's third-largest steel producer, is in talks to acquire ArcelorMittal's assets in Florange in eastern France, Les Echos reported on its website, citing unidentified sources close to the matter.

TELENET

U.S. cable holding group Liberty Global's bid to take full control of Belgian cable operator Telenet is too low, a financial advisor appointed by Telenet's independent board members said.

