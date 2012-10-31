Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE / AIRBUS

The French airline confirmed that it is in talks with plane maker Airbus over compensation for service disruptions with its A380 jets. Les Echos published a story on Tuesday saying that the planes had a breakdown rate double the average, which cost the airline 30-50 million euros a year.

An Air France spokesman declined to confirm the numbers in the report. "The teams of Air France and Airbus are working closely together to fix the technical problems with the A380, which are obviously teething problems," said the spokesman.

Separately, Air France-KLM stuck to its targets to increase second-half profit and cut debt after it posted a 28 percent rise in third-quarter operating income.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The former head of French state bank Caisse des Depot et Consignations is the frontrunner to take the helm of the airport operator, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The world's largest brewer reported third-quarter profits below analysts estimates on Wednesday as sales to United States retailers declined in the quarter.

ARCELOR MITTAL

The world's largest steelmaker said it would slash its annual dividend as it focused on cutting debt after slipping into a net loss in the third quarter.

GDF SUEZ

The French utility posted an 8.4 percent rise in nine-month revenue and stuck to its full-year goals despite higher taxation in France and the shutdown of Belgian nuclear plants.

NEXANS

The cable specialist said on Tuesday it has won a contract to supply and install a power cable for a high-voltage link under the Adriatic sea between Italy and Montenegro.

