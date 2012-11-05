Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The drugmaker denied a newspaper report citing sources close to the board saying that management considered moving its headquarters or relocating some top managers abroad, a plan that was nixed by its chairman.

PETROPLUS

The fate of France's oldest refinery will be decided on Monday, marked by a one-day strike that the government and the oil industry will be anxious to prevent from escalating into a disruptive movement similar to one in 2010.

RENAULT

The French car maker is expected to announce on Monday that it is relaunching its sportscar brand Alpine with an objective of selling 5000-1000 per year, according to le Figaro.

Britain's Caterham has been chosen as a partner for the Alpine line, which will be manufactured in Dieppe, Normandy, the paper said.

