PARIS Nov 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are 0.26 percent higher at 0751 GMT

TOTAL

France's Total has made its first move into Australian shale gas, announcing that it has signed a farm-in agreement with Central Petroleum for shale gas exploration permits in central Australia.

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 bank is about to let its insurance subsidiary take on the job of lending to companies as tougher regulations ramp up the cost of traditional loans.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Kenya Airways Ltd, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM, issued a profit warning for its full year results, telling investors profits will be less than a quarter of last year's.

ADP

The former head of France's state-owned Caisse des Depots, Augustin de Romanet, looks set to join the board of Paris airports operator ADP next week, paving the way for him to become chief executive of the company, sources close to the matter said.

THALES

The defence group announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Helmet Mounted Display and motion tracking businesses from Gentex Corp. It gave no financial details.

L'OREAL

The world's biggest cosmetics group, is feeling the effects of the slowdown in China and "brutal" trading conditions in South Korea and Taiwan, the company said.

IMERYS

The minerals supplier stuck to its goal for full-year net profit to be at least at last year's level after it rose 3.4 percent in the first nine months of the year. Sales rose 8 percent in the period to 2.97 billion euros.

ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG

The Belgium-based cancer treatment company saw a rise of sales of high-dose radiation machines in the third quarter, but said it still saw group sales for the whole year down.

SNS REAAL

The Dutch financial services group said it expected to post a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 due to loan impairments in the retail and commercial banking businesses.

DSM

The Dutch chemicals and vitamins group missed quarterly operating profit forecasts and lowered its 2012 outlook because of lower margins for a product to make nylon.

BONDUELLE

The French vegetables group posted a 0.9 percent decline in first-quarter like-for-like sales to 448.4 million euros, affected by a slowdown in Europe but kept its full-year sales and profitability goals.

