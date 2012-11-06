PARIS Nov 6 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are 0.26 percent higher at 0751 GMT
TOTAL
France's Total has made its first move into Australian shale
gas, announcing that it has signed a farm-in agreement with
Central Petroleum for shale gas exploration permits in
central Australia.
BNP PARIBAS
France's No. 1 bank is about to let its insurance subsidiary
take on the job of lending to companies as tougher regulations
ramp up the cost of traditional loans.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Kenya Airways Ltd, which is 26.73 percent owned by
Air France-KLM, issued a profit warning for its full year
results, telling investors profits will be less than a quarter
of last year's.
ADP
The former head of France's state-owned Caisse des Depots,
Augustin de Romanet, looks set to join the board of Paris
airports operator ADP next week, paving the way for him to
become chief executive of the company, sources close to the
matter said.
THALES
The defence group announced that it has signed a definitive
agreement to acquire the Helmet Mounted Display and motion
tracking businesses from Gentex Corp. It gave no
financial details.
L'OREAL
The world's biggest cosmetics group, is feeling the effects
of the slowdown in China and "brutal" trading conditions in
South Korea and Taiwan, the company said.
IMERYS
The minerals supplier stuck to its goal for full-year net
profit to be at least at last year's level after it rose 3.4
percent in the first nine months of the year. Sales rose 8
percent in the period to 2.97 billion euros.
ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG
The Belgium-based cancer treatment company saw a rise of
sales of high-dose radiation machines in the third quarter, but
said it still saw group sales for the whole year down.
SNS REAAL
The Dutch financial services group said it expected to post
a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 due to loan impairments
in the retail and commercial banking businesses.
DSM
The Dutch chemicals and vitamins group missed quarterly
operating profit forecasts and lowered its 2012 outlook because
of lower margins for a product to make nylon.
BONDUELLE
The French vegetables group posted a 0.9 percent decline in
first-quarter like-for-like sales to 448.4 million euros,
affected by a slowdown in Europe but kept its full-year sales
and profitability goals.
