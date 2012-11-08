PARIS Nov 8 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are 0.48 percent higher at 0717 GMT
SOCGEN
France's No. 2 listed bank failed to offset the cost of
exiting Greece and selling assets in the third quarter with a
rebound in trading revenue, leading to an 86 percent slump in
net profit.
EADS
The aerospace and defence group unveiled
stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings boosted by
planemaker unit Airbus and reaffirmed its financial targets in a
back-to-basics presentation following the failure of merger
talks with BAE.
LEGRAND
The French electrical fittings and switches maker said
favourable exchange rates helped revenue rise almost 6 percent
in the first nine months of the year but cut its full-year
organic sales target, forecasting a slight dip instead of flat
growth.
SODEXO
The French catering and vouchers group forecast "modest
growth" in full-year revenue and profit and stuck to its
mid-term targets, helped by a new plan to cut operating and
overhead costs.
CAPGEMINI
The French technology consultancy kept its sales and
profitability targets for the year on Thursday as it posted
growth in third-quarter sales driven by strong demand in the
United States.
DANONE
Activist investor Nelson Peltz confirmed he had taken a
stake of roughly 1 percent in the world's largest yogurt maker
and said the French food group was undervalued and should
implement cost cuts and other operational measures to improve
its stock price.
HERMES
The French luxury goods maker raised its full-year sales
outlook as it posted a 15.7 percent increase in revenue at
constant currencies for the third quarter.
VALLOUREC
The industrial steel tube maker said third-quarter profit
fell 32 percent but kept its 2012 target of an operating margin
close to 15 percent, thanks to growing oil and gas sales.
DEXIA
France and Belgium have agreed to pump 5.5 billion euros
into Dexia, the stricken lender the two states were forced to
bail out a year ago, the Belgian finance ministry said.
HAVAS
The French advertising agency said sales rose 11 percent in
the third quarter, helped by strong growth from its digital
business.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising specialist said third-quarter
organic growth accelerated to 2.7 percent, helped by strong
sales in transport hubs for the Olympic Games and in China.
KBC
The Belgian financial group posted a better-than-expected
profit in the third quarter, driven by a strong performance in
core markets in Belgium and eastern Europe.
TIGENIX
The Belgian drug-maker, a specialist in cell-based
medicines, has enough cash to last it until the end of next
year, when expected short-term payments are taken into account,
its chief executive said.
ARKEMA
The chemicals group confirmed its target for EBITDA close to
1 billion euros this year after posting stable results for the
third quarter despite a deteriorating economic climate.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic fell 2
percent last month, adding that its October passenger load
factor slipped 1.2 percentage points to 82.7 percent.
AEGON
The Dutch insurer said its net profit rose to 374 million
euros in the third quarter, beating market expectations, due in
part to lower impairment charges.
DSM
The Dutch vitamins maker said it would acquire U.S. food
ingredients maker Foritech for $634 million to strengthen its
nutrition business.
