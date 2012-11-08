PARIS Nov 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCGEN

France's No. 2 listed bank failed to offset the cost of exiting Greece and selling assets in the third quarter with a rebound in trading revenue, leading to an 86 percent slump in net profit.

EADS

The aerospace and defence group unveiled stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings boosted by planemaker unit Airbus and reaffirmed its financial targets in a back-to-basics presentation following the failure of merger talks with BAE.

LEGRAND

The French electrical fittings and switches maker said favourable exchange rates helped revenue rise almost 6 percent in the first nine months of the year but cut its full-year organic sales target, forecasting a slight dip instead of flat growth.

SODEXO

The French catering and vouchers group forecast "modest growth" in full-year revenue and profit and stuck to its mid-term targets, helped by a new plan to cut operating and overhead costs.

CAPGEMINI

The French technology consultancy kept its sales and profitability targets for the year on Thursday as it posted growth in third-quarter sales driven by strong demand in the United States.

DANONE

Activist investor Nelson Peltz confirmed he had taken a stake of roughly 1 percent in the world's largest yogurt maker and said the French food group was undervalued and should implement cost cuts and other operational measures to improve its stock price.

HERMES

The French luxury goods maker raised its full-year sales outlook as it posted a 15.7 percent increase in revenue at constant currencies for the third quarter.

VALLOUREC

The industrial steel tube maker said third-quarter profit fell 32 percent but kept its 2012 target of an operating margin close to 15 percent, thanks to growing oil and gas sales.

DEXIA

France and Belgium have agreed to pump 5.5 billion euros into Dexia, the stricken lender the two states were forced to bail out a year ago, the Belgian finance ministry said.

HAVAS

The French advertising agency said sales rose 11 percent in the third quarter, helped by strong growth from its digital business.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising specialist said third-quarter organic growth accelerated to 2.7 percent, helped by strong sales in transport hubs for the Olympic Games and in China.

KBC

The Belgian financial group posted a better-than-expected profit in the third quarter, driven by a strong performance in core markets in Belgium and eastern Europe.

TIGENIX

The Belgian drug-maker, a specialist in cell-based medicines, has enough cash to last it until the end of next year, when expected short-term payments are taken into account, its chief executive said.

ARKEMA

The chemicals group confirmed its target for EBITDA close to 1 billion euros this year after posting stable results for the third quarter despite a deteriorating economic climate.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic fell 2 percent last month, adding that its October passenger load factor slipped 1.2 percentage points to 82.7 percent.

AEGON

The Dutch insurer said its net profit rose to 374 million euros in the third quarter, beating market expectations, due in part to lower impairment charges.

DSM

The Dutch vitamins maker said it would acquire U.S. food ingredients maker Foritech for $634 million to strengthen its nutrition business.

