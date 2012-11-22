Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VINCI

French construction group Vinci said that a consortium led by its Vinci Concessions unit was named preferred bidder for the Ohio River Bridges Project's East End Crossing in Indiana, a contract worth around $1 billion.

RENAULT

Renault plans to create 1,300 jobs in recession-hit Spain under a scheme to boost production at its local plants and after a deal with unions.

