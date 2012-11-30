Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures down 0.06 pct at 0637 GMT.

VALEO

French car parts equipment maker Valeo said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Access Mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin for an enterprise value of 223 million euros ($289.42 million).

RENAULT, PEUGEOT

Both French car makers were hit by strikes on Thursday as they eye moves to cut costs and boost productivity amid slumping sales.

THALES

Thales TCFP.PA, Europe's leading defence electronics group, said on Thursday it will pay an interim dividend of 0.25 euros per share for financial year 2012.

PARIS ORLEANS

The holding company which controls Rothschild, the independent investment bank, reported a 14 percent drop in first half revenue, citing a weak mergers and acquisition market as well as fewer asset sales at its merchant bank.

