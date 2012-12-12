Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 December futures up 0.10 percent at 0638 GMT

RENAULT

Renault-Nissan and Russian Technologies State Corporation said they would create a joint venture to accelerate product launches and technology transfers to Russian car maker AvtoVAZ.

ACCOR

The company said its year-end debt will be weighed down by a 185 million euro ($240 million) charge after France's highest court reduced the hotel group's entitlement to a tax refund.

VIVENDI

South Korea's KT Corp is considering bidding for the French media company's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, which the seller hopes will fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.15 billion), two people familiar with the situation said.

PEUGEOT

The French car maker will eliminate an additional 1,500 French jobs by 2014, on top of the previously announced 8,000 layoffs, the company told trade union representatives.

EADS

The U.S. unit of the European aerospace and defence company on Tuesday joined several other big companies in saying it would skip the U.S. Air Force's competition to buy 112 new combat rescue helicopters.

LAFARGE

France's Lafarge is seeking to sell its South Korean unit Lafarge Halla Cement Co for roughly 700 billion won ($650 million) and is currently searching for buyers, South Korean online media Edaily reported on Wednesday.

L'OREAL

French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Tuesday it had invested $100 million to open a second hair color production plant in Mexico. The new plant located in Villa de Reyes will double L'Oreal's production capacity in Mexico and supply both Latin and North America.

