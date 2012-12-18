PARIS Dec 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.40 percent at 0738 GMT

RENAULT

French carmaker Renault will sign on Wednesday an agreement to build its first factory in Algeria, a spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming a report in daily newspaper Le Figaro.

EADS

Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines said it would hold a news conference on Tuesday to announce a major aircraft purchase. Sources familiar with the matter had said the carrier would order close to 100 Airbus A320-family aircraft.

VINCI

The French construction company has bid 3 billion euros for control of Portuguese airport operator ANA, the highest offer among the four groups competing in the privatisation auction, sources familiar with the transaction said.

ADP

Traffic at Paris' airports rose 1.3 percent in November to 6.6 million passengers, with gains of 1.1 percent at Charles de Gaulle and 1.9 percent at Orly, the airport operator said.

TOTAL

Saudi Aramco and France's Total will double the capital of its oil refinery joint venture at Jubail to 7.12 billion riyals ($1.90 billion) as part of the planned financing for the project, it said.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The aerospace group should announce a successor to CEO Charles Edelstenne on Tuesday, according to media reports.

SAFRAN

The French aerospace company had not given up on the deal to buy Italian aerospace supplier Avio even though General Electric Co is close to finalising an agreement to buy the company as early as this week for more than 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion), sources close to the deal said.

TECHNIP

The oil services company said it had won a pipeline installation contract by the Discovery System in the Gulf of Mexico.

EUROFINS

The French laboratory testing group said it had signed an agreement to buy a 92.5 percent stake in Finnish testing services group Viljavuuspalvelu Oy.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals and plastics group said it was reorganising its soda ash production, with an increase in U.S. output to take into account of market growth in Latin America and capacity cuts in southern Europe.

PUBLICIS

The advertising group said it has acquired mobile advertising specialist Monterosa for an undisclosed sum.

