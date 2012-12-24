Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are up 0.3 percent at 0747 GMT

GEMALTO, ALCATEL LUCENT

The smart card maker starts trading on the blue-chip CAC40 index on Monday, replacing telecom equipment maker Alcatel Lucent.

CFAO

Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp said on Monday it had secured almost 98 percent of the French distribution company and that it would make a decision on whether to keep its French listing within three months.

TF1

The French broadcaster said on Friday it had finalised a strategic alliance with Discovery Communications that will see the U.S. group take a 20 percent stake in Eurosport as well as other TV channels.

VIVENDI

France's highest administrative court on Friday rejected an appeal by the group's pay-TV unit Canal+ against an antitrust ruling over its 2006 takeover of satellite rival TPS.

TOTAL

The oil major said on Friday that it had signed an agreement to farm into the Bokhtar PSC Area in Tajikistan with a 33.3 percent stake in the production sharing contract. 

