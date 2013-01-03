PARIS Jan 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are 0.3 percent lower at 0741 GMT
VIVENDI, ILIAD
France's antitrust watchdog has opposed a proposal by Iliad
and Vivendi to merge their mobile telecoms
units, BFM radio reported on its website.
TOTAL
SunPower Corp, 66 percent-controlled by the French
oil major, said it sold two solar projects in California to a
company controlled by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, and would receive up to $2.5 billion in proceeds and
related contracts.
ZODIAC AEROSPACE
The aerospace group said it has acquired Innovative Power
Solutions, a U.S.-based maker of aircraft electricity systems,
without giving financial details of the deal.
SAINT-GOBAIN
The building materials group said on Wednesday it has
acquired American Fluoroseal Corporation, a U.S.-based
manufacturer of fluoropolymer bags for medical use. No financial
details were given.
TECHNIP
Technip has secured a contract with Mosaic Company
for a new ammonia plant under consideration by the global crop
nutrient company.
ICADE
The commercial property investor said on Wednesday it has
acquired eight medical centres in France for a total of 281
million euros ($372 million).
