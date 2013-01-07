PARIS Jan 7 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 January futures up 0.03 percent at 0741 GMT.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The French airline is in "advanced" talks to take control of
Alitalia by the summer, Rome's Messaggero newspaper reported.
TF1
France's commercial television TF1, which has
agreed to sell a 20 percent stake in Eurosport to Discovery
Communications, wants to retain a 49 percent stake in
the sports channel over the long-term, its chief executive Nonce
Paolini told French daily Le Figaro.
As part of the deal, Discovery has the option to increase
its stake in Eurosport to 51 percent in two years. If the
company does, TF1 has the ability to exercise a put option over
the remaining 49 percent that would give Discovery full control.
VIVENDI
Sony Corp is joining with BMG to bid for Parlophone
and other EMI labels on sale by Universal Music.
VINCI
France's largest construction and concessions group upgraded
its expectations and said net income for 2012 would be nearly
flat against the preceding year.
