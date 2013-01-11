PARIS Jan 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ESSILOR

French corrective lenses maker Essilor International said it was buying 68.3 percent of the capital of Interactif Visuel Système (IVS), a global leader in technological sales support solutions for opticians . IVS generates sales of around 20 million euros

CASINO

Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, said on Thursday it plans to open 500 new stores by 2015, accelerating growth in a bet that household consumption will continue to drive the local economy.

Casino is the controllling shareholder of Grupo Pao de Acucar.

BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER

The Dutch dredger said it will raise about 320 million euros from a share offering to help finance its acquisition of maritime transporter Dockwise .

AGFA-GEVAERT

The Belgian imaging technology company said it had signed an alliance with Eastman Park Micrographics in micofilm products.

