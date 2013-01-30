PARIS Jan 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a drug made by the French drugmaker and Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc designed to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes dangerously high levels of bad LDL cholesterol.

RENAULT-NISSAN

Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both French carmaker Renault and its Japanese ally Nissan, does not expect any sales growth in Europe over the next three to four years. Speaking on Tuesday at an industry congress in Bochum, Ghosn said he did expect overall growth, however, thanks to higher demand in the United States and China.

PUBLICIS

Publicis said that following its offer to acquire Dutch ad agency LBi International NV it now owns 95.41 percent of all issued and outstanding shares in LBi. When announced, the deal valued LBi 416 million euros. The move broadens Publicis' exposure to digital advertising. Publicis said LBi shares will be delisted from NYSE Euronext Amsterdam as soon as possible.

MANITOU

French forklifts and crane trucks manufacturer Manitou said on Tuesday full-year 2012 revenu was up 12 percent and confirmed it expected 2013 revenue to be flat. Its CEO said last year he expected to boost its market share in emerging markets after opening units in China and Brazil in 2011.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation......................... Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ Keywords: FRANCE BENELUX/STOCKS

Tuesday, 29 January 2013 08:38:26RTRS {C}ENDS (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)