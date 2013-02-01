Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.15 percent at 0752 GMT

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank warned that its fourth quarter results would be battered by 3.8 billion euros ($5.16 billion) in charges as the French bank reels from ill-timed acquisitions from before the 2008 financial crisis.

EADS

Airbus has studied alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for its next jet, the A350, and has time to adapt to any rule changes prompted by the problems that have grounded Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner, its top executive said.

LVMH

Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of sales, is planning to dampen its expansion worldwide and focus on high-end products to preserve its exclusive image, said Bernard Arnault, chief executive of parent LVMH.

AREVA

The French nuclear group increased revenue in 2012 thanks to maintenance contracts for its large base of existing reactors, without selling a single new one.

THALES

New chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy is set to announce soon a reorganisation of the defence electronics group, daily Les Echos reported citing unnamed sources. Head of human resources Patrick Fournie has already announced his departure internally, the paper added.

SAFT

The battery maker said the grounding of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner had not hurt its confidence in lithium-ion battery technology.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

Sita UK, a unit of the French utility, has secured an eight- year contract to manage household waste in Durham, northern England. The contract, worth 130 million euros ($176 million), could reach around 185 million if extended, Suez Environnement said in a statement.

SNS REAAL

The Dutch finance ministry and central bank have called a press conference for 0830 local time (0730 GMT) on Friday, where they are expected to announce a state bailout for ailing bancassurer SNS Reaal, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

EURONAV

Belgium's stock market regulator suspended shares in Belgian oil tanker firm Euronav on Friday pending the results of an exchange of convertible bonds.

ELIA

The Belgian power grid operator said it had set up a euro medium term note programme of 3 billion euros ($4.07 billion) for future debt issuance.

LOTUS BAKERIES

The Belgian biscuit maker will buy sector peer Biscuiterie Willems to grow production capacity of its trademark caramelised 'speculoos' biscuits, the group announced.

EXMAR

The Belgian gas shipping company reported fourth-quarter operating results slightly below forecasts, but said the market should rebound for LPG shipments and should remain at high levels for LNG in 2013.

BENETEAU

The boat maker warned that it expected to post a 2.5 percent decline in sales and an operating loss for its 2012-13 fiscal year as the European boat market contracts a further 10-15 percent.

GECINA

Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bonnier has resigned from the French real estate group, the company said in a statement.

KLEPIERRE

The commercial real-estate operator predicted a 2 percent increase in rental income this year after posting better-than-expected revenue for 2012.

