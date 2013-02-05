Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 February futures down 0.11 percent at 0738 GMT

SANOFI

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Zaltrap drug had been approved for marketing in the European Union to treat metastatic colorectal cancer.

KPN

Dutch telecoms group KPN plans to cut its debt with a 4-billion-euro ($5.4 billion) cash call to shareholders, it said on Tuesday, after posting a fourth-quarter net loss.

GDF SUEZ

Belgian utility group Electrabel will carry out further tests on two nuclear reactors that were halted by the regulator in 2012 over safety concerns, and present the results by the end of March, the group said on Monday. Electrabel, a unit of France's GDF Suez, had to halt 1,008 megawatt Tihange 2 and the 1,006 megawatt Doel 3 reactors after the regulator found indications of cracks in their core tanks.

APERAM

The stainless steel maker forecast an improvement in earnings in the first quarter after recording a sixth consecutive quarterly net loss in the final three months of last year.

FRENCH AUTOMAKERS

Labour talks resume at Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen on Tuesday.

THALES

The aircraft electronics maker on Monday announced new appointments in its executive committee. Patrice Caine becomes head of operations, Pascale Sourisse will be in charge of international development.

PERNOD RICARD

French drinks group Pernod Ricard said on Monday that its Martell & Co cognac unit was in exclusive negotiations for the the acquisition of Le Maine au Bois SAS, which is involved in distillation, storage and trade of cognac eaux-de-vie.

EURO DISNEY

Euro Disney said first quarter revenue rose 2.5 percent to 327 million euros. Theme parks revenue alone eased 1 percent to 179 million due to a 2 percent decline in attendance partly offset by a 1 percent rise in average spending per guest.

