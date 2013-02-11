PARIS Feb 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The French carmaker has started recalling over 60,000 cars exported to China due to problems with their fuel level sensors, state news agency Xinhua quoted the Chinese consumer watchdog as saying.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction and concessions company met its sales goal of 14 billion euros last year as growth at its construction and public works businesses in France, its largest market, offset a slowdown in the rest of Europe.

