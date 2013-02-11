PARIS Feb 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.07 percent higher at 0746 GMT

EADS

The FBI is looking into corruption allegations against a British unit of the aerospace group over a contract in Saudi Arabia for the U.K. Ministy of Defence, the Financial Times reported on Monday without citing sources.

U.S. authorities have yet to decide whether to launch an investigation against the unit, GPT Special Management Systems, the paper reported.

A spokesman for EADS said the company had not been contacted by the FBI.

EDENRED

The vouchers and pre-paid cards group said that Venezuela's planned currency devaluation this year would reduce revenues by 1.3 percent and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by 2.4 percent.

VIVENDI

Vivendi's video game unit Activision Blizzard posted quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations, spurring hopes the largest videogames publisher will outperform a bedraggled industry in 2013.

SANOFI

U.S. regulators dealt a major blow to Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO hopes for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba by demanding the Danish drugmaker conduct additional clinical tests to assess potential heart risks.

The setback for Tresiba, also known as degludec, is good news for rival makers of insulin medicines, including France's Sanofi.

RENAULT

The French carmaker has started recalling over 60,000 cars exported to China due to problems with their fuel level sensors, state news agency Xinhua quoted the Chinese consumer watchdog as saying.

EIFFAGE

France's third-largest construction and concessions company met its sales goal of 14 billion euros last year as growth at its construction and public works businesses in France, its largest market, offset a slowdown in the rest of Europe.

ACCOR

The French hotel group aims to open a further 90 hotels in fast-growing sub-Saharan Africa by 2020, its head of African and Middle-East operations told French daily Le Figaro on Monday.

CARREFOUR

Six big French retailers said on Sunday they were recalling lasagne meals and other products suspected of being mis-labelled after the discovery of horsemeat in beef products.

French retailers' federation FCD said on Sunday that French supermarkets were also pulling several products supplied by British frozen foods group Findus and its French supplier Comigel on concerns that they were mis-labelled. The supermarkets are Auchan, Casino, Carrefour, Cora, Monoprix and Picard.

AHOLD

The retailer sold its 60 percent stake in Swedish supermarket chain ICA for about 20 billion Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion) to Hakon Invest, which already owned 40 percent of the grocer, the group said on Monday.

