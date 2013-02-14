Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRENCH ECONOMY

The French economy contracted 0.3 percent in the final three months of 2012, edging closer to recession, preliminary figures from the INSEE national statistics office showed on Thursday.

France is likely to miss this year's public deficit goal because of weak growth, Prime Minster Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday, acknowledging for the first time that a cornerstone of his government's fiscal policy was crumbling.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas said it would kick off a three-year plan to save 2 billion euros ($2.69 billion) in annual costs and ramp up growth in Asia after its fourth-quarter profits were hit by Europe's weak economy.

The bank sees a low-growth scenario for Europe this year while Asia will be among the bright spots of the global economy, the French bank's chief executive told Reuters Insider television.

RENAULT

The French carmaker pledged to increase full-year sales and stay in the black after profit fell 15 percent in 2012, weighed down by shrinking European auto demand.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits giant posted first-half earnings which reflected a sharp slowdown in sales in France and Spain in the second quarter, more moderate demand in Asia but solid growth in the United States, while it kept its full-year outlook of slower profit growth.

PUBLICIS

Advertising agency finished 2012 on a high note as sales got a big bump from emerging markets and on-line marketing, yet it warned that the year ahead would be difficult, especially in Europe.

LEGRAND

The company said on Thursday net profit and sales rose in 2012 as acquisitions and growth in emerging markets helped offset a tough economy.

EDF

The French utility said 2012 net profit rose 5.3 percent to 3.3 billion euros ($4.43 billion) and proposed to pay a 1.25 euro dividend per share.

AIR LIQUIDE

The company said on Thursday it was confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth this year, after it posted results slightly above market expectations in 2012 thanks to cost cuts and strong activity in emerging markets.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

A U.S. judge threw out Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's lawsuit accusing France's Credit Agricole SA of causing $180 million of losses by selling it risky mortgage debt that was designed to fail, saying the Italian bank waited one month too long to bring its case.

DASSAULT AVIATION

India and France are speeding up negotiations on a $10 billion deal for 126 Rafale aircraft following months of delays because of disagreements over the cost of building them in India, two Indian Defence Ministry officials told Reuters.

SOLVAY

Belgian chemicals and plastics group said late on Wednesday that it planned to invest 75 million euros ($100.8 million) to build a new silica plant in Poland and would also expand its capacity in China.

EADS

Airbus parent EADS confirmed on Wednesday it had proposed former Thales Chief Executive Denis Ranque as its next chairman under a new shareholder structure.



LVMH /PPR

France's oldest fashion brand Lanvin saw a slowdown in sales in 2012 like many of its luxury peers but expects revenue growth this year to remain in double digits, its chief executive said in an interview with Reuters.

