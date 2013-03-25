Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures up 1.51 percent at 0740 GMT

FRANCE TELECOM

France Telecom will remain an owner of video sharing website Dailymotion even as it searches for a partner to help the Youtube competitor expand in the United States, the telecom operator's chief executive told Le Figaro newspaper.

GOWEX

The WiFi internet provider will undertake a 5 for 1 stock split that will take effect on March 26, it said in a statement on Monday. To put in place the change, Gowex shares will be suspended from trading on March 25.

Gowex told Reuters in an interview on Friday that it expects margins to benefit from its profitable business of running free urban WiFi services and hopes to sign up hundreds more cities by 2018, its head said.

EADS

Japan Airlines Co may buy about 20 A350 jets from EADS subsidiary Airbus for around 400 billion yen ($4.23 billion), the Nikkei daily reported on Sunday, a move that would reduce its reliance on Boeing.

AXA

The French insurer is to reap a 200 million-euro ($259.94 million) capital gain from a management buyout of its private-equity unit, it said on Friday.

Axa is planning to divest a portion of its French real estate holdings, which include offices, shops, and commercial buildings, over the next two years, according to the Financial Times.

BOLLORE, BOUYGUES

Ivory Coast has named a consortium of the French industrial groups and Denmark's Maersk as the preferred bidder to operate a new container terminal, an official for one of the companies said.

FRENCH BANKS

European bankers are lobbying U.S. Federal Reserve board member Dan Tarullo in an attempt to dilute curbs that would tighten oversight of foreign banks in the United States and squeeze their profits in the world's biggest financial market.

The outlook for France's banking system remains negative despite improvements and reflects Moody's expectations that French banks will continue to face difficult operating conditions in 2013 amidst recessionary trends in Europe, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

SANOFI Sanofi and Transgene will create a new industrial platform dedicated to the production of immunotherapy products including Transgene's therapeutic products. The investment involved amounts to 10 million euros.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard USA said on Friday it was voluntarily recalling Absolut TUNE, a sparkling fusion of wine and vodka, because its label neglected to disclose that the product contains sulfites. To date, the company said it had not received reports of adverse reactions associated with this product.

