PARIS, March 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.3 percent higher at 0713 GMT

STMICROELECTRONICS

The semiconductor company said on Tuesday it had signed a new 350 million euro ($451 million) loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to fund R&D investments in power, sensors and healthcare applications.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank's Belgian arm plans to save an annual 300 million euros over the next three years by cutting its workforce by about 10 percent and closing 150 branches.

GECINA

The property group said it acquired the Mirabeau Tower from Aberdeen, acting on behalf of the German fund DEGI International, for almost 186 million euros excluding duties.

INGENICO

French payment terminal group Ingenico INGC.PA said on Tuesday that it hoped to boost revenues to above 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) by 2016 while targeting an EBITDA margin goal above 20 percent of its revenue.

SBM OFFSHORE

The Dutch maritime services company said on Tuesday it and its partners had won a $3.5 billion contract from Brazilian oil company Petrobras to build two oil platforms.

ECKERT & ZIEGLER

The Belgian radiotherapy company said on Monday it had settled a legal dispute with Core Oncology Inc, with the latter agreeing to pay it $1.7 million to end proceedings.

