Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
EADS
European aerospace group EADS announced a share buyback worth up
to 3.75 billion euros ($4.81 billion) on Tuesday to dampen sales
by a dismantled group of core shareholders, following a radical
shake-up of its structure.
CNP ASSURANCES
CNP Assurances, which has a 50.1 percent stake in a Cyprus
subsidiary, said on Tuesday that the restructuring of the
island's Laiki Bank would have an impact of less than 5 million
euros on the French insurer's net income.
CAPGEMINI
The information technology services group said it would
undertake a share buyback of 34 million euros worth of its own
shares between April 3 and May 29. The buyback was authorised by
the annual meeting of shareholders in May 2012.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Virgin Atlantic told the Financial Times that it was
interested in opening talks with Air France-KLM and Alitalia
about co-operation to offer more flights to Asia, the Middles
East, and Africa.
