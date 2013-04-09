Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.55 percent higher at 0648 GMT

NATIXIS

The French bank aims to wind down its 'bad bank,' which holds some 14 billion euros ($18.22 billion)in toxic assets left over from the 2008 financial crisis, by mid-2014, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

AIRBUS

The sales chief at EADS unit Airbus said the aircraft maker can sell 750 jets this year, confirming the top end of a 700-750 sales range the company has previously announced.

LAGARDERE

The French media group has begun selling its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS, a key element of the group's planned ownership restructuring.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM said that passenger traffic rose 2.2 percent in March, with its load factor rising 1.7 points to 84.2 percent, helped by the early timing of the Easter holiday.

SCOR

The French reinsurer and a U.S. rival have been shortlisted as buyers for Generali's U.S. life reinsurance unit, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

ICADE

The French real-estate group said it had sold its three subsidiaries Arcoba, Gestic and Setrhi-Setae to Artelia.

ASSYSTEM

The French engineering consultancy said it had agreed to buy back part of sovereign-wealth fund FSI's 13.7 percent stake in the company, taking it down to 5.6 percent.

AEROWATT

The green-energy producer posted a 2012 net loss of 1.9 million euros, compared with a loss of 1.8 million a year earlier.

VIVALIS

The French biotech said it had signed a research services and license option agreement with GlaxoSmithKline which will use its duck stem-cell technology (EB66) to study the production of a new viral vaccine.

ARSEUS

The Belgo-Dutch medical firm said growth in its drug ingredients business offset declines in its dental business in the first quarter.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................