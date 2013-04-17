Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ASML

The world's leading provider of tools for making computer chips reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and reiterated its full-year outlook for sales.

The Dutch firm, seen as a barometer for the tech sector, also announced a share buy-back of up to 1 billion euros and said its chief financial officer would become the next chief executive.

ZIGGO

The Dutch cable group plans to step up efforts in the second quarter to retain customers after losing 4 percent of television subscribers in the first three months of 2013.

ING GROEP

The Dutch financial services group's U.S. unit plans to price shares in its IPO at between $21 and $24 each, valuing the company at up to $6.16 billion in what could be the second-largest public offering this year.

EDENRED

The voucher and prepaid card provider said growth in Latin America drove sales 6.3 percent higher on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter, and demand in Europe was stable despite a difficult economy.

EADS

German carmaker Daimler began selling its remaining stake in Airbus's owner EADS as part of a wider overhaul of the European aerospace group's core ownership nearly 13 years after its creation.

EDF

A lack of investment in maintenance at EDF's nuclear power plants is partly to blame for the high unavailability rate of the country's ageing 58 reactors, the head of France's nuclear watchdog said.

EURONAV

The crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss than a year earlier in the first quarter as overcapacity depressed freight rates and said rates in the second quarter were poor.

TECHNIP

The oil services firm, as the leader of a consortium, has won a contract worth 250-500 million euros to build an offshore drilling platform near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The unit will produce 180,000 barrels of oil and 7 million cubic meters per day of gas, the company said.

