Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.5 percent at 0643 GMT

HERMES

The French luxury goods maker posted a 10.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, pulled by strong demand in Asia particularly for its silks, accessories and ready-to-wear.

SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT

The French water and waste group said first-quarter revenue fell 2.6 percent to 3.497 billion euros due to weak sales at its European waste business.

POSTNL

The Dutch economics minister has sent a law proposal to parliament to allow the Dutch mail group to cut delivery of mail to five days per week instead of six as of January 1, 2014, to help cut costs, and keep mail delivery profitable, the minister said on Monday.

