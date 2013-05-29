PARIS May 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French automaker is considering a new capital increase after burning through 2.5 billion euros ($3.21 billion) in cash in the past year, news website La Tribune reported on Wednesday.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

The software developer said it agreed to pay $205 million to acquire U.S. based cohort Apriso in a cash deal that it expects to close in July.

EADS

The bosses of Airbus supplier Premium Aerotec have resigned as the company seeks new management to help improve its financial performance and cut costs.

VIVENDI

Gulf telecom operator Etisalat has secured shareholder approval for the financing package to back its bid for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom , according to two people familiar with the matter.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................