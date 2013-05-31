UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.03 percent lower at 0655 GMT
VEOLIA
A consortium that includes the French utility has secured infrastructure upgrade deal with British water utility Thames Water. The amount of work from the contract could be worth 530 million euros in the 2015-2020 period, the company said.
RENAULT
The French group is exploring a possible cooperation deal with Japanese car maker Mitsubishi, which already has an alliance with its partner Nissan, daily Le Figaro reported.
ASML
The Dutch chip equipment maker has completed the acquisition of U.S. lithography light source maker Cymer, ASML said on Thursday night.
TOTAL
The colourful boss of the French oil major is unlikely to be felled by demands he stand trial over alleged bribes to Iran as Christophe de Margerie enters a crucial phase of his high-stakes turnaround plan for the oil firm, with no clear successors.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources