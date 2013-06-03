Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT /PSA

French car sales tumbled 10.3 percent in May, the country's main industry body said on Monday, as consumers held back for new models from Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen .

SANOFI

Sanofi has pulled the plug on two late-stage drugs, iniparib and otamixaban, after tests showed both treatments failed to meet their main goal.

EADS

Lufthansa is in "advanced discussions" with Airbus and Boeing to buy around 50 long-haul jets, Chief Executive Christoph Franz said.

TOTAL

The French oil major and its peers will shut down more refineries in Europe over the next few years due to the broad consensus for lower CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, the French company's chief executive said on Sunday.

VIVENDI /LAGARDERE

French media group Vivendi on Friday backed a proposal to name a mediator in the legal spat with media group Lagardere over their Canal+ France pay-TV venture.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................