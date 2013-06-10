Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

MICHELIN

Michelin, the world's second-largest tyremaker, plans to halt operations at its truck tyres plant at Joue-les-Tours in central France to cope with a prolonged slump in sales, cutting 700 out of 926 jobs, Les Echos newspaper said on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, is planning to merge its U.S. operations in an attempt to offset the impact of possible U.S. regulatory reforms for foreign banks, The Financial Times said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

VINCI

French construction group Vinci said on Monday it was part of a consortium which won a design contract for the Southern Red Line of the Doha Metro in Qatar. The contract is part of four design and build contracts worth $8.2 billion that were announced last week.

CNP ASSURANCES /NATXIS

CNP Assurances and Natixis have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-invest through a partnership in infrastructure debt

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Monday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has won clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its four-strain influenza vaccine, Fluzone Quadrivalent.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

French air-transport unions plan to strike from Tuesday to Thursday and airlines should reduce flights to the major airports, France's civil aviation authority (DGAC) said.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics maker said on Friday that Youcef Nabi, a beauty industry authority and president of its cosmetics and perfume brand Lancome, has resigned, declining to provide any explanation.

SAFRAN /THALES /EADS

Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private equity fund Cinven will get at least five offers for satellite propulsion system unit Avio Spazio, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

French groups Safran and Thales, French-German consortium EADS and two unnamed operators from Germany and the United States will submit preliminary offers for the company by the end of June, Il Sole said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................