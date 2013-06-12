Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

Airbus has chosen Friday for the maiden flight of its newest jet, the A350, the European planemaker said. For story

SFR

The price war in the French telecommunications sector is far from over and it will take a while before new 4G phone subscriptions will have a positive impact on margins, SFR president, Stephane Roussel, told the financial daily Les Echos.

THROMBOGENICS

Belgian biotech group Thrombogenics said on Wednesday that it received a positive initial recommendation from British healthcare body NICE that its eye drug Jetrea qualify for reimbursement to patients.

VOPAK

Dutch oil and chemicals storage company Vopak is considering building more liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage terminals, including its first in Asia, to meet rising demand as spot trading grows, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................