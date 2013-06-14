Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.6 percent higher at 0622 GMT

IPSEN

The French drugmaker said on Friday it had reorganised its salesforce for injectable drug Dysport in the United States and confirmed its goal to become profitable there in 2014. The costs linked to the reorganisation will not have a material impact on the group's accounts, Ipsen said.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

The Paris airport operator said on Thursday that traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports rose 4.7 percent in May.

EADS

European planemaker Airbus will unveil orders for hundreds of passengers jets at next week's Paris Airshow, the head of parent company EADS said.

ZODIAC

The aerospace equipment posted profit of 2.84 billion euros in the first nine months of its 2012-2013 fiscal year, an increase of 7 percent on a comparable basis.

