Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ATOS

Technology consulting firm Atos said it would proceed with the early redemption of its convertible bonds issued in 2009 and authorise a share buyback worth 115 million euros.

GEMALTO

The French government has selected Gemalto, a specialist in smart cards and security products, to provide software for the country's new electronic driving licence in a multi-year contract. No financial details were disclosed.

